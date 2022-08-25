Sambalpur: Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) held its coordination meeting to ensure the quality of coal production. The meeting was presided over by General Manager (Quality Control) RK Raju here, Tuesday. The meeting was attended by managers from MCL’s coal mine areas. At the meeting, officials discussed how to ensure quality coal production, export of coal with 100 percent size and debit and credit notes for consumers. Some officials were feted for ensuring quality coal production on the occasion. Manager (Quality Control) NK Parasar proposed the vote of thanks. Notably, MCL was awarded by the Coal Ministry in 2021-22 for quality coal production.