Talcher: A public hearing camp on increasing the production capacity of Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) owned Balaram coal mines from 8 million tonne (MT) to 15 MT was held here in Angul district, Tuesday. Residents of 18 villages including Nakeipasi, Brahmanibahal, Kochianali, Damol, Prashnanagar, Nathagaon, Majhika, Kalamchhuin, Danra, Natada, Banabaspur, Telipur, Solada, Satyabadipur, Gopalprasad, Khamar, Khuringa, Birabarpur and the local public representatives participated in this public hearing held at Jagannath Kala Kendra here. This was stated here in a press release issued by MCL, Wednesday. The villagers gave their consent on increasing the production capacity of Balaram coal mines from 8 MT to 15 MT. They also raised demands like development of the village ponds, road, lighting and power supply, drinking water supply and free health camps in their areas. MCL’s Hingula area general manager Arun Kumar Swarnakar said that their demand will be resolved after due consultation with the administration and public representatives.Angul’s ADM (revenue) Santosh Kumar Pradhan, SPCB’s regional officer Anup Kumar Mallick, Talcher sub-collector Biswaranjan Rath, special land acquisition officers of Angul and MCL, Talcher tehsildar Manmath Nayak, SPCB and MCL officials were present