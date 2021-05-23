Malkangiri: With the second wave of the Covid-19 spreading rapidly, providing medical assistance to people in remote and inaccessible areas has become difficult. However, a medical team has managed to reach out to them in Malkangiri.

They ensured that no one is denied proper healthcare during the pandemic, a 12-member medical team trekked up a hill to reach a remote village in the tribal-dominated Malkangiri district for health checkup of the residents.

The team from Mathili Government Hospital, led by Dr Amiya Kumar Swain has set up a camp at Khatuapadar village under Mathili police limits of the district.

The medical team is going from village to village to check on the health of people as well as conduct their Covid-19 test.

All the Covid-19 test reports came out negative while two were found to be affected by malaria.

The team provides free medicines to people and creates awareness among people about the deadly virus.

