Berhampur: Renowned media educator Sunil Kanta Behera passed away Tuesday at MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur following a cardiac arrest. He was 67.

As per Behera’s last wish, his body was donated to MKCG Medical College for scientific research, his family sources said.

Behera was admitted to the hospital yesterday and succumbed while undergoing treatment.

“He was forever an aspiring soul and his departure is a great loss to the academic community,” one of his students remarked.

Having completed his PhD in Journalism and Mass Communication from Berhampur University, Professor Behera had mentored hundreds of students in about 33 universities he was associated with. He was a Professor of Eminence at Tezpur University, Assam and was a visiting professor at the Central University of Odisha as well. Besides, he had several publications to his credit.

PNN