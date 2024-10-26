Bolangir/Bhubaneswar: In order to combat malnutrition, Unicef, in collaboration with the district social welfare department (DSW), hosted a media round table Friday. The roundtable focused on addressing severe acute malnutrition (SAM) in the region and highlighted the critical role of multisectoral collaboration and media engagement in raising awareness and improving outcomes for vulnerable populations.

District social welfare officer (DSWO) of Bolangir Sushama Mahapatra emphasised the critical need for effective SAM management, acknowledging the district’s ongoing struggle with malnutrition. She highlighted the vital role of Anganwadi workers and local health centres in delivering essential nutrition services to children and mothers. “Malnutrition remains a pressing concern, but with the support of local organisations, health workers, and other stakeholders, we are confident in our ability to make significant strides.

Community involvement has been a key to the success of these interventions, and we are committed to strengthening these grassroots efforts,” she said. Unicef’s nutrition specialist Sourav Bhattacharjee led a session about the overview of malnutrition and SAM management. He highlighted that 40 per cent of children in Bolangir are stunted while 15 per cent suffer from wasting.

He further said that SAM management requires a holistic approach involving health services, sanitation, and education and said, “Effective SAM management not only saves lives but also enhances children’s long-term well-being and cognitive development.” Bhattacharjee also stressed the crucial role of media in raising awareness, noting that responsible media coverage can amplify efforts to combat malnutrition. “The media has the power to shift the narrative and bring focus to the silent crisis affecting so many children,” he remarked. An engaging open discussion and Q&A session allowed participants to exchange insights and address the challenges surrounding malnutrition and child health. Media representatives pledged their support in raising awareness and maintaining the focus on SAM as a priority in public discourse.