New Delhi: The medical director of Lok Nayak Hospital, city’s coronavirus dedicated facility, has tested positive for COVID-19, along with two more staffers, an official said Saturday.

Lok Nayak Hospital with 2,000 Covid beds, is the city’s dedicated facility for treating the infection from coronavirus.

Earlier, the Dean of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and several doctors from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) tested positive for the virus.

IANS