Balangir: A medical student died after falling off the roof of a hostel at Bhima Bhoi Medical College in Bolangir district, Friday.

The student has been identified as Nishant Kumar from Haryana. He was a first year MBBS student. Kumar had taken admission into the medical college a month ago and was residing at the New Boys Hostel of the institution.

According to a source, the incident took place after Kumar went to the roof after having lunch. How he fell off is yet to be known.

Kumar was rushed to the hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

A police probe into the incident has been launched. The body has been sent for autopsy.