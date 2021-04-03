Khandapada: Timber mafia has been plundering valuable trees and plants, especially those containing medicinal qualities in various forests of Nayagarh district. Now, Adhunga plants are in their target.

Adhunga plants are fast vanishing from forests in the district as mafia from outside are cutting these trees with the help of locals. Environmentalists have expressed concern over it, a report said.

The forested landscape was once rich with Adhunga plants. Now, they are found rarely in some areas. Reports said, these trees have much demand in preparation of some Ayurvedic medicines and some traders from outside have set their sights on these plants.

Leaves and branches of Adhunga plants are used for bouquets while its fruits act as a repellant for bugs in houses. Locals said some Ayurvedic practioners from outside have engaged middlemen to collect Adhunga plants from forests.

With the help of local people, these middlemen have been collecting these trees.

People came to know of the value of these plants in 2008 when Antaryami Sahu, a retired teacher of Kantilo area, had opposed cutting of these plants. He visited villages, sensitising people and their representatives about protection of these plants.

Thereafter, felling of Adhunga plants had been stopped as the forest department took immediate action to prevent cutting.

After a long gap, plundering of the Adhunga plants has started in some pockets. Antaryami Sahu came to know about the development and visited Kaliapalli village recently. He saw some people cutting down Adhunga plants. On enquiry, it was learnt that a man from outside the state asked the locals to cut down these trees.

The middleman has even paid some advance to buy its seeds and bottom parts. “A kg of raw seeds is sold for Rs 20 while a kg of dry seeds is Rs 35,” they added.

Some medicines are prepared from its seeds. When contacted, Khandapada ranger Sridhar Panda said some unscrupulous people cut down these trees and eke out their living by selling it. “The forest department is aware of the development.

About a month ago, forest officials had seized logs of Adhunga trees, which were being shifted in a bus from Gania area. But the persons who were taking the logs could not be caught,” he added.

