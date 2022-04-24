Bolangir: In a major development in medico Nishant Kumar’s death at Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital (BBMCH) in Bolangir, his parents and kin Saturday alleged that he was murdered after days of ragging.

Notably, Nishant fell off a five-storied hostel building, Friday. His death is suspected to be a suicide case.

Meanwhile, police have started an investigation with a scientific team, Saturday.

Nishant Kumar’s parents and his two uncles Saturday reached Bolangir and alleged that he was tortured physically and mentally by senior students and later murdered.

“My son was a genius and he had cleared NEET in the first attempt without taking any coaching. He had joined college just 10 days back. But, he was subjected to ragging and tortured by the seniors. He was not able to concentrate on his studies due to persistent ragging. Whenever I told him to report the matter to the authorities concerned, he explained me saying that the seniors would torture him more if he complains against them,” Nishant’s mother alleged.

Meanwhile, a scientific team Saturday swung into action and began the investigation into the matter.

Sadar SDPO Tofan Bag, Sadar IIC Sashikant Sahu and Town IIC Priyanka Routroy examined Nishant’s hostel room no-312 and collected some documents, a diary and other articles for verification.

It is pertinent to mention here that Nishant Kumar, 19, a firstyear MBBS student from Karnal in Haryana, had taken admission in BBMCH and just joined the hostel 10 days back.

He was residing alone in Room-312 of the New Boys’ Hostel. While police are yet to ascertain the exact reason for Kumar’s death, rumours of him committing suicide by jumping off the building due to ragging have been doing rounds.

According to sources, after having his lunch April 22, Kumar had gone to the roof of the hostel. However, it is not clear what happened on the roof and how he fell off. He was immediately rescued and rushed to the hospital, where the doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

On the other hand, Sabita Mohapatra, the Dean of the Medical College, has refuted the allegations of ragging.

“There is no chance of ragging on the hostel premises. We have set up a 10-member anti-ragging committee. We also have an antiragging squad. Every day a group of faculty visits the boys’ and girls’ hostels for monitoring the situation in hostel rooms of first-year students,” Mohapatra said.

“Moreover, the squads keep track of any kind of ragging and keep me informed. I haven’t received any complaint regarding any ragging recently,” she added.

PNN