Shivaji Mohinta

It is said that when one makes a strong impact on the lives of the common people, one finds oneself in the annals of history. Often that happens when one solves some deeper unstated needs that benefit a large cross-section of the population.

In the last 4-5 decades, five Indians have greatly impacted and changed the future for their respective fields, by discovering and trying to solve deeper needs:

# Captain G Gopinath: The man who introduced low cost flying in India and completely transformed aviation business in the country. He is credited with the distinction of “making a common man fly”, with the introduction of Air Deccan.

The Need: For a lower middle class Indian, flying was a luxury and prohibitively expensive. It was a dream that never became reality for millions in their lifetime. With cheap air fares, as low as Re 1, Air Deccan gave wings to every middle class Indian.

# Sam Pitroda: Remember the days in the Nineties, of booking a trunk call or rushing to the post office to send a telegram? Pitroda made long-distance calls accessible and affordable. Popularly known as the “PCO Man”, Pitroda, who was born in Titlagarh, Odisha, truly revolutionised communications in the era prior to the advent of mobile telephony in India. He dreamt of connecting India and with his efforts he led the country to the next telecom revolution.

The Need: A privileged few had telephones at home and the call charges were too high for the common man to afford. With the change in policies and adoption of new technology, a large number of STD booths were set up and the problem solved.

# Baba Ramdev: He was undoubtedly the driving force behind taking yoga to the living rooms of everyone. He explained the benefits of yoga (along with organic food) in such simple parlance that the entire nation lapped it up.

The Need: Many Indians suffering from disease — common ailments to serious terminal conditions — were given a lifeline through the yoga sessions. Ramdev gave them the hope that by doing asanas in a correct manner with natural food intake, one can be fitter and reduce the dependence on costly medical treatments.

# Kishore Biyani: Known as the Father of Modern Retailing, Biyani introduced the Big Bazaar Shopping format that made shopping comfortable, convenient and fun for the common public. The deals of pavement shopping coupled with air-conditioned ambience was a hit among Indian shoppers.

The Need: Common Indians aspiring to take their families shopping at malls hesitated as costs of such shopping were high. Biyani changed that perception and transformed shopping into a pleasurable experience.

# The late R Chinni Krishnan: The man from Tamil Nadu, in the Seventies introduced cosmetics, shampoo and pharmaceuticals in sachets that went on to redefine FMCG retailing in India. This disruption not only became an inspiration but changed the course of packaging and consumerism. Chinni was the father of CK Ranganathan, the founder of the FMCG Company CavinKare.

The Need: A poor person always harbours the aspirations of the rich. They, too, have the hidden desire to use branded cosmetics, food or dental products; but these were out of their reach. Marketing them in the form of sachets made them affordable for the weaker sections of the society; it turned out to be a boon both for the marketer and the consumers.

A strong legacy is left behind if one can create an earth-shattering positive impact on the lives of people. These individuals have re-shaped and re-defined conventions. The visualised the latent needs, challenged status quo and changed the paradigm for the better. This is how individuals become icons.

The writer is the Country Head, Greenlam Industries Ltd, and a certified business coach. He can be reached at shiv_9807@hotmail.com.