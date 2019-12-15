There is no dearth of weird people in the world. One such person is from Uganda, who claims that he uses his ‘deadly’ farts to keep insects and mosquitoes at bay. The person claims that his ‘poisonous gas’ kills mosquitoes even if they are six meters away from him.

Joe Rwamirama (48), from Kampala, Uganda has this ability.

The most surprising thing is that a company has hired him to makes medicines to kill mosquitoes. The company says that they will make effective medicines to kill mosquitoes with the ‘poisonous gas’ of the person.

Now the question arises whether this person’s ‘poisonous gas’ also affects humans? So the answer is No. 48-year-old Joe said that it affects insects only. This strange person says that nobody in his village has a serious disease like malaria.

James Yoweri, local barber said that Joe is known throughout the city as the man who can kill mosquitoes. Whenever he is around us, we all know that mosquitoes will disappear from the place.

Joe said, “I eat ordinary food just like everyone else but no insect can lay a foot on me, not even a fly. I smell like a normal man and I bathe daily and my farts are just like everyone else, they are only dangerous to small insects and especially mosquitoes.”

However, his claims have not been verified.