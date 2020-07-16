The whole world is affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic. People are following social distancing and avoiding going to crowded places to prevent this deadly virus. Everyone is taking necessary steps to be safe. Meanwhile, owner who runs the Star Inn in St Just, Cornwall southwestern England has taken a unique step to ensure social distancing in his bar.

In fact, he used electric wire for social distancing at the famous bar ‘Star Inn’. In this bar where wine is served has limited space. In such a situation, the owner of the bar, Johnny McFadden, has got electrical wires installed at that place to follow the social distancing.

According to a report, the owner of the bar said that such a step has been taken due to the good and space constraints of everyone. When asked by McFadden if it is live wire, he said that there is no electricity in the wire, it just helps to scare people.

Johnny reported that after being released in the COVID-19 lockdown, people started flooding at the pub, they had a lot of trouble following social distancing. Because of this, the place where the alcohol is served was electrically charged.

The owner of the pub said that by looking at this live wire, customers feel that there is a electric in it and they do not go near. However, the reality is that it does not have anything like that.

PNN/Agencies