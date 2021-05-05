Mumbai: Queen actress Kangana Ranaut’s twitter account has been suspended permanently Tuesday. Twitter suspended Ranaut’s account following her recent tweets on the post poll violence in West Bengal.

However, her tweet calling Modi to show his true nature and destroy Mamata Banerjee has not gone well with thousands of social media users who demanded the suspension of her account. Later, microblogging site Twitter suspended her handle.

The social media platform says that Kangana’s tweets violate Twitter’s behavior policy, due to which Twitter has decided to suspend her account forever.

In such a situation, many stars have responded directly and indirectly, welcoming the decision of Twitter. These stars also include the names of actress Kubbra Sait including and Swara Bhaskar. Actress Kubbra Sait, who played the role of ‘Kuku’ in the web series ‘Sacred Games’, expressed her happiness while reacting to Twitter’s decision to suspend Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account permanently.

Kubbra Sait wrote, Amen! I was in a mental state of tripping her with my left foot if I ever met her. But, this is way better. I hope a permanent relief. Social media can be better without her.”

Swara Bhasker replying to a tweet posted an emojis of fire.

Without naming anyone, Richa simply shared a meme with the text, “Be Yourself. Somewhere Else.”

Meanwhile, Twitter has exploded in a meme fest. People have compared the account suspension to house cleaning. Some have taken a dig at Ranaut’s rows with Hrithik Roshan and Sanjay Raut.

The actress was very much active on Twitter and enjoyed a large fanbase on the platform. She is known for using strong language to make rants on Twitter. She is also facing multiple legal cases for making derogatory remarks and tweets on various people.