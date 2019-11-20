Sambalpur SP Kanwar Vishal Singh has proved himself as an efficient police officer. His name leads the list of officers who have effectively dealt with left-wing extremism in the state. The 2010-batch IPS officer has been awarded by the state government twice. During his tenure as SP, nine Maoists have been killed in two encounters in the district. He lays focus on his daily duties, and for him, everyday is a new challenge. In a tete-e-tete with our reporter, he spoke on how he takes on challenges in his job career to prove himself. Excerpts:

Orissa POST: As a child what was your dream?

SP Kanwar Vishal Singh: Since childhood, I have evinced interest in social issues. I had a wish to help the underprivileged class. After completing my MBBS, I joined as a doctor in Bombay Government Hospital. I felt that my circle was squeezed within the hospital. So to focus on social issues fully, I prepared for civil services. In 2010, I joined as an IPS in Malkangiri district.

Orissa POST: How did you spend your first salary?

SP Kanwar Vishal Singh: When I was continuing with my doctor profession, I had received Rs 8,400 as my first salary. I spent it in different ways. I can’t recall how major portion of it was spent.

Orissa POST: How do you spend your leisure and how much time can you make out for your family?

SP Kanwar Vishal Singh: In our job, we hardly get leisure. However, whenever I do, I spend it with my family members. We (I and family members) dine together and do a lot of conversation. I love to watch movies but due to work pressure I cannot afford time.

Orissa POST: May you tell us about your health regime?

SP Kanwar Vishal Singh: I always keep in my mind that health is wealth. I follow a strict routine which includes a crafted diet, jogging and daily physical exercises. Tennis is my favourite game. It helps to improve my strength and flexibility and gives me mental peace.

Orissa POST: Where do you see yourself ten years from now?

SP Kanwar Vishal Singh: I am always focused on the present. No one knows what lies in future. For me every morning is a new challenge. The duty of a police officer is to make public feel secure. My aim is to make the district crime-free and for this I need people’s cooperation.

Orissa POST: What is the message you would like to give as a SP to the public? Do you have any suggestions to improve policing in the district?

SP Kanwar Vishal Singh: Each individual has his societal responsibilities. Young generation should perform their duties towards society. Criminal activities are not always permanent. So the young generation and the people involved in criminal activities should mainstream themselves. Though criminal activities have not been wiped out completely, the rate of crime has certainly reduced in the district.