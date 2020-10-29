Nabarangpur: He may be a Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLA, but it hasn’t stopped him from working on his agricultural field and sowing paddy saplings along with other workers. MLA Nityanand Gond is a lawmaker from Umerkote Assembly seat in Nabarangpur district. In a bid to boost the morale of the farmers of Odisha during this COVID-19 pandemic he set an example by harvesting paddy from the field along with his wife in his farmland.

“I have been farming even before I became a legislator. Since my father died last year, I am active this time. Though I work as a politician to do social service, agriculture is my profession and source of income,” Gond said.

The MLA said that observing that only agriculture can fill stomachs during the COVID-19 outbreak, he urged youths to focus on farming. The legislator also said that one can earn a good amount from farming crops than a regular job.

Gond’s wife Chaiti, who is a teacher by profession, has been assisting him in the agricultural activity. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the schools are closed, so to spend the leisure time Chaiti is helping out her husband in the farming work.

On the other hand Gond said “farming will help us to alleviate poverty and become self-sufficient. So I advised government employees to devote some time to farming”.

“I have no passion for publicity. My people are my strength. They know me and I work for them,” he said.

PNN