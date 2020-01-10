When she was just 15, she dreamt of becoming a singer. The Delhi-based girl always was humming popular Hindi film songs. Chirpy and enthusiastic she was the favourite in her school and led a vibrant life. Little did she know what life held in store for her. Little did she imagine that one day she would become an inspiration to the entire country?

“I had never thought of all this in my life… that I would be an inspiration for a movie. I never even thought that an actress of Deepika Pudukone’s status will portray my character… no not even in my wildest dreams, I had thought of this happening,” acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal has been quoted as saying by a film-specific website just hours before the release of the film Chhapaak .

Love is supposed to empower us and make us a better version of ourselves. However, love turning into an obsession can turn one of life’s most beautiful dreams into an everlasting nightmare. There are many faces of one-sided love, and we might have been witness to some ourselves. Be it ‘Rahul’ from Darr or ‘Sunder’ from Raanjhanaa obsessive lovers have existed both in real as well as reel-life.

Such is the story of Laxmi Agarwal, who is one of India’s most prominent faces of acid attack survivors, who was caught between the love and obsession of a young man. An unreasonable failed lover who lost his powers of reasoning and logic once saw Laxmi.

Laxmi was just 15 when stalker Naeem Khan changed her life forever. Laxmi belonged to a middle-class family and she never had any idea that Naeem was getting obsessed with her with every passing minute. So when Naeem proposed marriage it was an out of the bolt jolt for Laxmi. She, however, politely but firmly rejected the proposal.

Naeem continued to pursue Laxmi, and she kept turning down his advances. So in 2005, one day while Laxmi was headed to a bookshop, Naeem accompanied by two of his friends attacked Laxmi and poured acid over her face and body on Tughlaq Road.

“The next 100 days after the attack was the most horrifying in my life. I had close to 20 surgeries on my body and face. I used to lie on my bed just covered by a blanket… I was not allowed to wear clothes. When the bandages came off my face and I saw myself, I just wanted to die. But family members, my parents helped me regroup,” Laxmi has been quoted as saying.

And over the years, Laxmi has reclaimed not only her life, but also made a difference in how our society sees and treats acid attack survivors. In 2006 she filed a PIL in the Supreme Court, seeking a complete ban on acid sale. In 2013, the court order implementation of restrictions on the sale of acid. She also became an active campaigner in the ‘Stop Acid Attack’ movement.

Moreover, Laxmi founded ‘Stop Sale Acid’ body, which is a campaign against acid violence and the sale of acid. She was recently awarded the ‘International Women Empowerment Award 2019’ for this campaign. In 2014 she was awarded the ‘International Women of Courage Award’ by former US First Lady Michelle Obama.

Amidst all this, love once more came back in Laxmi’s life. She fell in love with ‘Stop Acid Attack’ co-founder Alok Dixit and gave birth to their daughter Pihu. However, personal differences crept up between the two and they separated after a couple of years. Currently Laxmi is bringing up her daughter as a strong, single mother.

Yes Laxmi has faced pain… agonising pain indeed. But then today she is an inspiration that faith and grit can help overcome all hindrances and hurdles.

PNN & Agencies