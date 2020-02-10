Carina Linn, social media sensation and a medical professional, has won a plethora of followers courtesy of her bold and sultry photoshoots. The Taiwanese nurse recently said that she posts her bold pictures just for the sheer fun of it and that she is not motivated by fame whatsoever.

Carina works as a nurse at Min-Sheng General Hospital in Taiwan and the beauty is dubbed as the ‘World’s Hottest Nurse’ on social media. Carina recently revealed that she had no idea that her glamorous photographs on social media would win her millions of fans from all over the globe.

Speaking of her social media fame in an interview, she said: “I’m not taking pictures because I’m trying to be famous. I am me, I do things that make me feel happy, I don’t think that I am anything special or extraordinary, I am just someone leading an ordinary life.” Linn takes her profession very seriously, so to shut the criticisms on her account she wrote a caption on her Instagram account, “You can criticize me privately, that is your freedom of speech, but I can not stand you questioning my nursing profession.”

“I’m not sure what the fuss is about – there’s no rule that a nurse cannot become a model when not on duty,” she added.

