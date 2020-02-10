Carina Linn, social media sensation and a medical professional, has won a plethora of followers courtesy of her bold and sultry photoshoots. The Taiwanese nurse recently said that she posts her bold pictures just for the sheer fun of it and that she is not motivated by fame whatsoever.
Carina works as a nurse at Min-Sheng General Hospital in Taiwan and the beauty is dubbed as the ‘World’s Hottest Nurse’ on social media. Carina recently revealed that she had no idea that her glamorous photographs on social media would win her millions of fans from all over the globe.
Speaking of her social media fame in an interview, she said: “I’m not taking pictures because I’m trying to be famous. I am me, I do things that make me feel happy, I don’t think that I am anything special or extraordinary, I am just someone leading an ordinary life.” Linn takes her profession very seriously, so to shut the criticisms on her account she wrote a caption on her Instagram account, “You can criticize me privately, that is your freedom of speech, but I can not stand you questioning my nursing profession.”
“I’m not sure what the fuss is about – there’s no rule that a nurse cannot become a model when not on duty,” she added.
Check out some of her best pictures below:
View this post on Instagram
Get freaky. 洋裝下週一上架 偷看一下🌹 – 還有還有 之前有去 @hibeautyclinic 嘗試了兩次的粉餅雷射跟保濕導入， 當下療程完真的立馬感受亮一色階 不是變白喔 而是很透亮發光水嫩嫩的感覺✨ – 因為本身不接受需要修復期的深層雷射，所以這樣的保養型雷射對我來說是很好的選擇。 也提醒大家🧚♀️ 臉部雷射後需多加強保濕、防曬， 皮膚的清潔也很重要❤️ 你們應該都知道我的除刺青都是在這家 @hibeautyclinic 顏色真的淡很多 再跟你們分享前後圖～ – 最後呢， 希望女孩們都可以擁有水亮亮的皮膚跟美麗的衣服👯♀️💕