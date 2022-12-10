Bhanjanagar: The state government has set a target to provide piped water to all households by December 2024. As per the decision, Bhanjanagar RWSS division will provide piped water supply to 11 blocks and two NACs in Ganjam. This will be done by setting up a mega drinking water project to draw water from Mahanadi under Gania block in Nayagarh district. In May 2022, the state government sanctioned Rs 1,807.04 crore for piped water supply to the 11 blocks. Buguda and Belaguntha NACs had been exempted from this project.

Later, these two NACs and some parts of Kabisuryanagar block were brought under the mega drinking water project. This has escalated the project cost to Rs 1,973.08 crore. Meanwhile, the RWSS authorities have floated a tender for Rs 1,677.68 crore while the remaining amount will be spent on land acquisition. After the tender process, a contractor will be chosen to build and look after the project for five years. As per a survey, there are 3,28,572 households in 703 villages under 11 blocks.

Currently, 1,60,529 households are getting piped water supply. Notably, all households in Bhanjanagar, Belaguntha, Kabisuryanagar, Polsara, Purushottampur, Dharakote, Aska, Buguda, Jagannathprasad, Sorada, and Beguniapada will be covered under the mega drinking water project. As per the decision, water supply will be done with solar energy in the areas where electricity is not available. In the two NACs, pipe-laying work has been completed. They will get water through the mega drinking water project as proper water sources could not be found to draw water for supply to the two civic bodies. Several rounds of meetings of the top officials have been held on expediting the project. It was learned that the place identified in Mahanadi under Gania block to draw water for the mega drinking water project is inhabited by crocodiles. There is a possibility of the crocodiles being threatened by construction work and cases being filed at the NGT.

Keeping this in view, a new spot had to be hunted, which took time. This led to a delay in tender floating. Ultimately, the delay in work led to cost escalation. Reports said that the RWSS department has earmarked Rs 314.31 crore for the construction of the main pump house at Gania and staff quarters, while Rs 117.06 crore has been allocated for a tower treatment plant; Rs 956.12 crore for pipe laying work; Rs 128.47 crore for water tanks; Rs 398.20 crore for electricity; Rs 104.56 crore for maintenance for five years and Rs 13.27 crore for solar power plants. Superintending engineer of Bhanjanagar RWSS division Saroj Kumar Kar said that all possible steps are being taken to ensure the water supply at the doorsteps of the people.