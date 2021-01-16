Chhatrapur: As Chhatrapur and Rangeilunda blocks in Ganjam districts are near the coastline, people in most parts have to face in availing safe and fresh water. The groundwater in these areas is saline in nature and unfit for drinking. Borewells and deep borewells have turned out to be failures for such reason.

The government has taken note of the basic problem. Under Jala Jiban Mission, it is going to set up a mega drinking water project aimed at providing water to all households in these two blocks though pipes.

Meanwhile, the panchayati raj and the drinking water supply department has sanctioned Rs 250.36 crore for the mega drinking water project. The RWSS department in Ganjam has received a letter in this regard.

It was stated that 18 panchayats under Chhatrapur block and 24 panchayats under Rangeilunda bock have problem in the drinking water sector. “The administrative approval has been granted to the mega drinking water project under Jala Jiban Mission. The project was estimated at Rs 250.36 crore. All households in the villages which have long been facing potable water problem will be provided with piped water,” the letter said.

It was stated that the mega drinking water project entails using the water of Rusikulya river near Gangapur under Chhatrapur block. An intake well will be set up near the river. The water to be lifted from the river will be treated at a treatment plant before being supplied to households.

Meanwhile, the administration has been told to take steps for land acquisition and clearance from the forest department. Notably, people of Aryapalli, Podapadar and Chikalkhandi panchayats find it difficult to get safe water. The state government has set a target to provide piped water to all villages by 20224.

