Shillong: Influential students’ body in Meghalaya, the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) has put up banners labelling all Bengalis in the state as ‘Bangladeshis’. This move has prompted Meghalaya governor and senior BJP leader Tathagata Roy to demand that KSU be designated as a ‘terrorist outfit’. The banners reading ‘All Meghalaya Bengalis are Bangladeshis’ were put up at various places in the state. Police, however, brought down the banners Wednesday evening. They warned of legal action against those trying to ‘incite communal disharmony’.

KSU in the banners also mourned the death of one of its members. He was killed in clashes in February over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Bengali-dominated Ichamati village. The village lies along the India-Bangladesh border in February.

The issue cropped up after some people recently wrote to the NCPCR and Governor Satya Pal Malik. They alleged harassment of Bengali settlers by locals in Ichamati.

KSU chief Lambok Marngar however defended his organisation’s action. “The display of banners in Shillong and other parts of Meghalaya was intended to send a message to trouble-mongers. They were trying to mislead the country and create hate especially on the Ichamati issue,” said Marngar.

“Those claiming to be residents of Shillong but living in Kolkata and other places are giving false statements. They are stating that Khasis are targeting non-tribals. They have organised protests in Kolkata and Silchar,” Marngar added.

The banners were put up after people recently staged a protest outside the Meghalaya House in Kolkata over the issue. A leader of a Bengali outfit intended to visit Ichamati Wednesday. However, he was denied permission by the Meghalaya government.

The KSU may please refrain from activities that negate the social fabric. Legal action shall be taken against anyone trying to incite communal disharmony in any form, Assistant IGP, GK Iangrai, said.

Roy is currently based in Kolkata. “I say this taking full responsibility as ex-Governor of Meghalaya: KSU needs to be banned just like HNLC. It is an anti-national terrorist organisation, threatening Indian citizens, some of whom are residents of Meghalaya since British times. Like my family on both sides,” Roy tweeted.

Ichamati was the epicentre of anti-CAA clashes in February. An NGO leader was lynched by non-tribal settlers supporting the Act. The prime accused in the case is absconding but 41 people have been arrested for questioning, a senior police officer said.