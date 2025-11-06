Los Angeles: Meghan Markle is returning to acting in the upcoming Jason Orley film Close Personal Friends, which stars Lily Collins, Jack Quaid, Brie Larson and Henry Golding.

As per the entertainment news outlet Variety, Markle will appear in a cameo in the comedy that is currently shooting around Los Angeles.

‘Close Personal Friends’ revolves around an ordinary couple that meets a celebrity couple while on a trip to Santa Barbara. As the two couples become friends, things start to get out of hand.

The screenplay of the upcoming film is penned by Isaac Aptaker from a story on which Orley and he collaborated. Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger are producing. Orley, Aptaker and Berger previously worked together on Amazon MGM’s romantic comedy “I Want You Back.”

Markle, also known as the Duchess of Sussex, is best known for her role as Rachel Zane in seven seasons of the law drama ‘Suits’ and has also starred in films like ‘Horrible Bosses’, ‘Dysfunctional Friends’ and ‘Random Encounters’.

Markle has not acted in seven years since marrying Prince Harry, but does have a banner Archewell Productions with her husband.

The 44-year-old has also featured in documentary series such as “Oprah with Meghan and Harry” and “Harry & Meghan”. She also appears in “With Love, Meghan”, a lifestyle Netflix series where she invites various celebrities.