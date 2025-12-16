Srinagar/Patna: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and president of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi came down heavily on Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Tuesday over the controversial ‘naqaab (face veil)’ incident.

Mehbooba Mufti criticised Nitish Kumar sharply over a controversial incident in which he was seen pulling down the ‘naqaab’ of a young Muslim woman.

Mufti called the incident shocking and deeply disturbing. She wrote on X that she had personally known and admired Nitish Kumar for years, but was taken aback by the visuals of the incident.

She questioned whether such behaviour could be attributed to old age or reflected what she described as the growing normalisation of “publicly humiliating” Muslims.

She said, “The most unsettling aspect was that people around him watched this horrific incident unfold as some form of entertainment, raising serious concerns about the sensitivity and conduct expected from public representatives”.

Taking a strong political stand, the PDP chief suggested that the Bihar Chief Minister should introspect and consider stepping down, stating that such actions undermine the dignity of minorities and erode public trust in democratic leadership.

Lok Sabha member Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi also took exception to CM Nitish Kumar’s conduct.

Ruhullah said on X, “The conduct displayed by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, publicly pulling at a Muslim woman’s burqa, is indefensible and deeply disturbing. He owes the woman and the public an unconditional apology. This erratic conduct is alarming and points to a man who no longer possesses the composure or mental clarity required for constitutional office. Seeking medical attention and stepping aside is necessary.”

The incident has evoked sharp reactions on social media and political circles, calling into question the conduct of the senior leader’s respect for personal and religious dignity and accountability in public life. In a viral video, CM Nitish Kumar was seen pulling down the veil of a Muslim woman during a felicitation event, ‘Samvad’, at the CM’s secretariat, where appointment letters were given to more than 1,000 AYUSH doctors.

IANS