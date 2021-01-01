Srinagar: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti sought Friday an impartial investigation into the killing of three youths in an alleged ‘fake encounter’ here two days ago. Mehbooba Mufti demanded that the bodies of the three youths be returned to their families.

Mufti has written a letter to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. She said such incidents brought ‘disrepute’ to the Armed Forces and are ‘a grave violation’ of human rights.

“I am sure you are aware of the unfortunate incident at Parimpora on 30th December. Three boys, the youngest being all of 17 years old, were killed in what the family has alleged to be a staged gunfight,” she said in the letter.

“Questions are also looming over this encounter & there are conflicting versions & reports from police & the army. Justice can be served only if its swift & therefore I request you to initiate an impartial investigation into the matter immediately,” the former chief minister said.

Police had claimed Wednesday to have killed three militants in an overnight encounter in Parimpora area of Srinagar. However, families of the slain youths said they had no connection with militancy and that two of them were students.

Mufti said the incident comes close on the heels of police filing a charge sheet against an Army officer and two others. The charge sheet has been filed in connection with the killing of three men from Rajouri district in an alleged fake encounter at Amshipora in Shopian last July.

The PDP leader said she and the lieutenant governor might not be on the same page on most political matters, ‘but I am certain we agree that such incidents bring disrepute to the Armed Forces and are a grave violation of human rights’.

Mufti said she was aware that the administration was apprehensive about returning the bodies of the three youths killed here to their families. She said, ‘this callous decision will only exacerbate their sense of loss and pain’.

“One hopes that you will rethink this decision and allow them to get closure. A mother who grieves the sudden & tragic death of her beloved son shouldn’t be deprived of the last chance to see his face. Nor does she deserve to have to beg for his dead body. This is simply inhuman & unacceptable,” she said in the letter.

Mufti urged Sinha to intervene and ensure that the families get a chance to perform the last rites as per their wishes.