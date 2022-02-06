New Delhi: The 92-year-old Lata Mangeshkar had tested positive for Covid with mild symptoms and was admitted on January 8 to Breach Candy Hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU) where she was being treated by Dr Pratit Samdani and his team of doctors.

Mangeshkar’s condition had improved in January and she was taken off the ventilator but her health deteriorated Saturday. She died Sunday morning due to multiple organ failure.

From the film industry, actors Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and filmmaker Hansal Mehta paid tributes to the singer.

“The whole world is sad, Can’t believe you have left us !!! We will miss you lata ji pray for your soul be in peace,” wrote Dharmendra on Twitter.

Bachchan paid tributes to Mangeshkar, whom he described as “The voice of a million centuries”.

“… Her voice resounds now in the Heavens! Prayers for calm and peace,” he wrote on his blog.

Lalit Pandit of the composer duo Jatin-Lalit, who worked with the singer on films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Mohabattein, said she had a “fantastic sense of humour” and would always remember things.

“Her memory was vivid. If she met you, she’d remember you, if you shared something with her, there’s no way she’s forgetting it,” he told PTI.

“She was a jewel. There was no other Lata Mangeshkar, there is none and there won’t be any. I will celebrate her life, today and always,” he added.

Calling Mangeshkar India’s national treasure, Azmi said her voice lit up our lives, gave us solace when we were sad, gave strength when we were low .

“U will be missed our nightingale. But ur voice shall live with us forever … #RIPLataji,” wrote Salman Khan.

Dixit-Nene remembered Mangeshkar as the one with the “angelic voice” that made us all swoon and fall in love.

“Hearing Lata Tai’s melodies over the years, remembering her image in 2 choti’s & that childlike attribute has left like an imprint that will never ever leave our hearts,” she said.

“‘Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hain, Gar Yaad Rahe’… And how can one forget such a voice! Deeply saddened by the passing away of Lata Mangeshkar ji, my sincere condolences and prayers,” Kumar tweeted.

Devgn wrote, “An icon forever. I will always savour the legacy of her songs. How fortunate were we to have grown up listening to Lataji’s songs…”

Mehta said “the heavens are blessed” to be in the company of the Nightingale of India.

AR Rahman, who composed Mangeshkar’s song “Jiya Jale” from “Dil Se”, posted a photo with the veteran and wrote, “Love, respect and prayers.”

Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Kareena Kapoor Khan posted their tributes on Instagram.

“Sad sad day for India as our nightingale leaves her mortal body. Lataji’s voice has immortalised her for ever,” Sharma wrote.

“The music will never stop,” Chopra Jonas captioned the photo.

“Rest in glory #LataMangeshkar,” Kapoor Khan wrote in her Instagram Stories.

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli also condoled Mangeshkar’s demise.

“She will live on in our hearts forever. My heartfelt tribute to the nightingale of India.”

