The metaverse is growing at a rapid pace. This technology forms a bridge between the real and virtual worlds, meaning that the metaverse is a collection of 3D virtual worlds where virtual human communication takes place.

While the metaverse is gaining popularity today, it is further boosted by cryptocurrencies which serve as a mode of payment. Among the top cryptos driving the growth of the metaverse today is STEPN (GMT). However, there are several metaverse cryptos making their way into the cryptosphere.

In this article, we’ll introduce Dogeliens (DOGET), an upcoming meme token designed to bring a new lease of life to the metaverse. We will also discuss its features and qualities to determine if it has a chance to succeed like GMT.

STEPN (GMT)

STEPN is a Solana-based Web3 lifestyle app where players equipped with sneaker NFTs can earn tokens and NFTs rewards for exercising outdoors.

The platform seeks to revolutionize the fitness app market by incentivizing users to live and enjoy a healthier lifestyle. STEPN integrates elements of a play-to-earn (P2E) game with a fitness app to form a new gaming category known as move-to-earn (M2E). Users can purchase NFT sneakers to earn in-game cash by walking, jogging, or running outdoors.

The platform’s native governance token, GMT, is deflationary – much like that of Bitcoin (BTC) – meaning that GMT’s value will likely keep increasing in the future.

GMT allows users to participate in platform governance pool systems to earn handsome returns. Also, players can use GMT to upgrade their NFT sneakers or mint new ones with higher attributes. The better the quality of sneakers, the bigger the return earned by players.

Other features of STEPN that have helped it succeed include providing users with an in-app swap feature for swapping token rewards to other kinds of cryptos, an NFT marketplace for trading their NFTs, and an in-app decentralized wallet for depositing and sending cryptocurrencies to users’ wallets.

Dogeliens (DOGET)

Like STEPN, Dogeliens is another gamified metaverse token about to break into the crypto world.

Dogeliens prides itself as the puppet master of decentralized finance (DeFi). It is an open-source, peer-to-peer (P2P) decentralized platform where users and crypto enthusiasts can play to earn rewards. In addition, Dogeliens gives users access to the metaverse where they can mint their own Dogeliens NFTs to participate in the platform’s P2E gaming world.

The platform’s native governance and utility crypto, DOGET, is a meme token that carries the hype of top dogs like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), but with added utility. DOGET will enable buyers and sellers to exchange cryptos and execute secure, cost-effective, and anonymous online trades without third-party interference.

The token will have a maximum supply of 25 billion, of which 30% (7.5 billion) will be offered for pre-sale and bonus rewards. In addition, to maintain a stable ecosystem for holders, DOGET tokens will be taken out of circulation and transferred into the game. This move will help maintain the token’s value in the long run.

Dogeliens also seeks to create the number one blockchain-based educational platform to encourage more interest in the platform. The platform will feature its Dogeliens Academy, a carefully structured and well-presented online virtual classroom that will help everyone, especially those new to crypto, become crypto experts.

Users can pay to access the premium sections of the Dogeliens Academy using their DOGET tokens.

The takeaway

STEPN’s success in the metaverse is an exciting insight into what’s to come. The token’s prioritization of player earnings has attracted many crypto enthusiasts, which has driven its growth in the cryptocurrency market. However, like GMT, DOGET can achieve a similar feat or more if the developers deliver on their promises.

If you’re the type that seeks the fun of meme tokens while still engaging in the metaverse using such tokens, consider buying DOGET once it goes on pre-sale.

Website: https://dogeliens.io

Buy Dogeliens Here: https://ufo.dogeliens.io/register