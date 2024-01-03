The 1928 version of Mickey Mouse has entered the public domain and netizens are wasting no time to make memes out of it.

Notably, Disney‘s copyright to ‘Steamboat Willie’ expired January 1, 2024 along with its right to the original versions of Mickey and Minnie Mouse. But it still holds copyrights for the later, more familiar versions of the characters.

Disney has said that it will also be vigilant in defending its trademarks. The company could sue over any perceived endorsement or affiliation with its brand.

However, the memers, game companies and movie makers are on mission modes to make the best use of the character that entered the public domain. It can be mentioned here that, Steven LaMorte is set to direct an untitled horror-comedy based on Mickey’s cartoon debut.

Netizens, on the other hand, are making memes some of which are controversial and some are intended to mock Disney as they are now free to use the character and the company can do nothing about it.

Here are some of the memes:

Steamboat Willie, no! (This is legal now.) pic.twitter.com/sH1STXMYzR — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) January 1, 2024

This is legal now pic.twitter.com/UDXwczgv4u — I Think You Should Parent 💦🥩+👕🙍‍♂️ (@ITYSLKids) January 1, 2024

