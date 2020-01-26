Auckland: India tightened their grip on the T20I series with a seven- wicket drubbing of New Zealand in the second match after their bowlers stifled the hosts on a pocket-sized Eden Park here Sunday.

Boasting a formidable batting line-up, chasing 133 proved to be a cakewalk for the visitors on a pitch that was slightly on the slower side. The very short boundary ensured the match ended with as many as 15 balls to spare.

The trio of Ravindra Jadeja (2/18 off 4 overs), Jasprit Bumrah (1/21 off 4) and Mohammed Shami (0/22 off 4) allowed no respite to Kane Williamson’s team after New Zealand surprisingly chose to bat, restricting them to 132 for five.

KL Rahul (57 n o, 50b, 3×4, 2×6) and Shreyas Iyer (44, 33b, 1×4, 3×6) then chased down the target in a jiffy after Rohit Sharma (eight) and skipper Virat Kohli (11) fell cheaply. Tim Southee (2/20) was the best bowler for the Kiwis.

Rohit was out caught at slip in the first over off Southee while Kohli was caught down the leg side trying to glance. It was a brilliant take by Tim Seifert taking a brilliant diving catch.

But that did not bother India as Rahul-Iyer picked up runs quite easily. They rotated the strike well and added 50 in 55 balls by minimizing risks. Rahul brought up his 11th T20I half century off 43 balls.

India crossed 100 in the 15th over after which Iyer cut loose to approach the finish line. He fell just prior, holing out off Ish Sodhi (1/33). But Rahul stuck around while Shivam Dube finished the job with a six over mid-wicket.

This was after Indian bowlers made good use of a slow pitch. Opting to bat, the Black Caps couldn’t generate enough momentum in the middle overs and finished with a sub-par total.

Martin Guptill batted well (33, 20b, 4×4, 2×6), while Tim Seifert (33 n o, 26b, 1×4, 2×6) gave some impetuous to the innings in the final overs.

Guptill and Colin Munro (26) provided a measured start to New Zealand putting on 48 runs for the first wicket. Surprisingly, India held back Bumrah as Shardul Thakur (1/21 off 2 and Shamibowled four overs in the power play. The tactic worked as Thakur got rid of Guptill at end of six overs.

India then used the slow nature of the used-wicket to put brakes on the New Zealand middle order. Wickets came at a regular interval as the Black Caps struggled to get the big shots out.

Overall, India also raised their fielding effort barring a bizarre drop from Virat Kohli late in the innings.

Dube got rid of Munro in the ninth over while Colin de Grandhomme (3) failed to get going once again. Jadeja gleefully accepted his return catch.

The hosts were reduced to 81 for four in the 13th over when skipper Kane Williamson (14) became Jadeja’s victim, caught in the deep by Yuzvendra Chahal.

The wheels had truly come off the New Zealand innings as they were struggling to get the big shots away and squandered their measured start away.

Ross Taylor (18) struggled for timing throughout his stay was. Without Seifert’s effort, including a four and two sixes, the score wouldn’t have achieved any respectability.

PTI

Brief scores: New Zealand 132 for 5 (Tim Seifert 33 n o, Martin Guptill 33, Ravindra Jadeja 2/18, Jasprit Bumrah 1/21, Shardul Thakur 1/21, Shivam Dube 1/16) lost to India 135 for 3 in 17.3 overs (KL Rahul 57 n o, Shreyas Iyer 44, Tim Southee 2/20) by seven wickets.

Agencies