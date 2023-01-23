Guwahati: The Assam Cabinet Monday decided to book men who marry girls below 14 years in the state under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

“Men marrying girls in the age group of 14-18, will be tried under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006 and necessary steps will be taken against them under this law,” the chief minister said.

The state has an average of 31 percent marriages in the “prohibited age”, Sarma said at a press conference following the Cabinet meeting.

The police have been directed to conduct a massive crackdown against child marriage across the state, Sarma said.

A Child Protection Officer will be appointed in every village and it will be the duty of the Gram Panchayat Secretary to file a complaint against any child marriage taking place in their area, Sarma added.

Assam has a high rate of maternal and infant mortality and the primary cause is child marriage.

PTI