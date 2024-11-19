RAJESH MOHANTY, OP

Rourkela: The Odisha men’s senior hockey team, winners of the 14th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship finals held Saturday, also known as Rangaswamy Cup, received a hero’s welcome Monday at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium here.

This victory marks a historic moment as Odisha, known for its rich hockey tradition, clinched the prestigious trophy for the first time. Speaking at the event, Captain Dipshan Tirkey expressed his pride over the team’s achievement. “It is a rare honour for the team, and we are proud to have brought this trophy to the state for the first time. I am deeply thankful to my coach and teammates for this success,” Tirkey said. Highlighting their performance, he added, “From the start, we played dominant hockey and remained unbeaten throughout. The 5-1 victory against Haryana in the final was particularly satisfying, as they are a formidable team. That day, we played quality and memorable hockey.” The Odisha team demonstrated remarkable dominance throughout the tournament, scoring 41 goals and conceding only 10. Former Indian defender and senior sports administrator Lazarus Barla reflected on the achievement. “During our playing days, we tried numerous times to win this trophy, but the best Odisha could achieve was third place. This victory is a rare honour for us, and we will cherish it,” he said. Barla praised the team’s aggressive gameplay and tactical prowess. “Throughout the tournament, we employed the 3-3-4 formation effectively, excelling in both defense and attack,” he added. Coach Bijay Lakra was elated by the team’s success. “Haryana will definitely remember the 5-1 loss. We taught them how to play aggressive hockey,” he said swelling with pride.

Reflecting on his personal milestone, Lakra added, “Winning this trophy as a coach is incredibly memorable for me. I am grateful to my players for this achievement, and this victory will boost our confidence.” The Additional District Magistrate (ADM) of Rourkela, who attended the felicitation ceremony, praised the team’s efforts. “This is indeed a proud moment for all of us and the state. These boys are exceptional, and their achievement will inspire the young athletes residing in the hostel,” the ADM remarked.