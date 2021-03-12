Nischintakoili: International Women’s Day was recently observed across the globe, March 8. However, in spite of all calls for giving equality and respect, women are forced to undergo agony and pain all across the world and Odisha is not an exception. A recent case has surfaced under Nischintakoili block in Cuttack district. Housewife Rajani Rana for the last eight years has been living a wretched life with her legs tied either by a cloth or by a rope.

Rajani’s husband Siba Rana defends the move to keep her wife tied with a piece of cloth. He said they had a happy married life in the past with their two daughters. However, Rajani developed mental problems. Initially it was mild, but later snowballed into a bigger issue since their daughters got married.

“I took her to several hospitals for treatment. But I had to stop her treatment mid-way due to acute financial problems,” said Siba, a daily labourer.

“At times she becomes furious and her temper flares. During those times she goes out of the house and attacks people. So I have no other option but to keep her tied when I go out for work,” informed Siba. But it was clear from his voice that he feels the pain as the situation has gone out of his hand.

Even when he returns home in the evening, Siba does not free his wife. “I am always afraid that she will harm herself and then I will face problems. This is the reason why I keep her chained,” he stated.

Except for 10 kilograms of rice, the couple does not get any government assistance. The family was earlier included in the Awas Yojana beneficiary list. They had also received the first installment of Rs 5,000. However, as Siba spent the money for the treatment of his wife, he has been deprived of the remainder of the amount. Rajani has a disability certificate. However, in spite of applying to the government, she is yet to get the pension that mentally-challenged persons are entitled to.

Sarpanch Nrusingha Biswal said the couple had earlier been included in the Awas Yojana scheme. As they spent the first installment elsewhere, they were struck of the list of beneficiaries. “We are trying to include the family in the new scheme and we will see to it that they get a pucca house this time. Regarding pension for the disabled, the process has already been initiated,” said the sarpanch.

When contacted, block development officer (BDO) Karnadeb Samaddhar said, “The district administration has been intimated of Rajani’s condition. Soon her treatment will start.”

PNN