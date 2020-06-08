Kaptipada: Police launched investigation Monday into an incident where a miscreant had hurled acid on a mentally-challenged youth at Jadida village under Kaptipada police limits in Mayurbhanj district.

The acid attack victim has been identified as Siba Prasad. With 50 percent burn injuries, he is battling for life in Udla government hospital.

Family sources said, the incident occurred Saturday night. After having dinner, Siba went out of his house to sleep on a hume pipe lying few yards away from their house.

Someone threw acid on Siba when he was fast asleep. The youth woke up screaming with pain due to the burns. He rushed back to his house complaining of agonizing pack on his back, chest, belly and thighs.

When Siba’s mother removed his shirt, she was shocked to see burn injuries on his body. She also recognized the acid-like odour. Siba was immediately rushed to the hospital and took him back home after primary treatment. Siba’s family members again got him admitted to the hospital Tuesday as his condition deteriorated. The doctors treating him confirmed that it was a case of acid attack.

Local residents condemned the act of throwing acid on a mentally-challenged youth who did not have enmity with anyone.

On being informed, police visited the village Monday and started an investigation.

