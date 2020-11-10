Bhubaneswar: Winter is making its presence felt in several parts of Odisha as the temperatures plunged below 12 degree Celsius, the Regional Meteorological Centre here said, Tuesday.

The six places that registered temperatures below 12 degree Celsius in Odisha are Sonepur (9.2), Daringibadi (9.5), Phulbani (9.8), Koraput (10.6), Angul (10.8) and Bhawanipatna (11). The cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar registered minimum temperatures of 17.4 and 16.4 degree Celsius, respectively.

Normal life has been disrupted in some districts of Odisha due to the cold wave. Usually, this is the period when the tourist influx both from India and abroad sees an increase. However, this year there has been a huge drop in tourist footfall in Odisha owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Presence of a handful of tourists was spotted at some scenic places in Daringbadi.

PNN