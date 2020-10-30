Bhubaneswar: A sharp fall in night temperature has been recorded at various places of Odisha, Bhubaneswar based regional centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) Friday said.

According to the weather forecasting agency, mercury level dropped below 15 degree Celsius in Sonepur, Angul, Phulbani and Daringbadi towns in the last 24 hours.

With 12.8 degree Celsius, Sonepur recorded the lowest temperature. This was followed by Angul (13.8), Phulbani (14.0) and Daringbadi (14.0). Bhubaneswar witnessed a temperature of 19.8 degree Celsius and Cuttack recorded 20 degree Celsius.

IMD Bhubaneswar forecasted that maximum and minimum temperatures in the state are unlikely to change over next two-three days. Minimum temperature over the districts of interior Odisha is likely to remain below normal temperature at a few places during this period.

Meanwhile, a cyclonic circulation has been formed over east-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea. Under its influence, a low pressure is likely to form over east-central Bay of Bengal by October 31. It is likely to move towards Bangladesh coast during subsequent 48 hours.

PNN