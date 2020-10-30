Berhampur: In a major breakthrough, Berhampur police Friday busted an online Indian Premier League (IPL) betting racket and arrested two of its members who are said to be the masterminds.

Police have seized hard cash, ATM cards and mobile phones from them.

“Over Rs 33.61 lakh cash, mobile phones and ATM cards were seized from the possession of arrested. During interrogation it was known that some more persons are involved in illegal online betting activities. We have launched a manhunt for others involved,” Southern Range Deputy Inspector General of Police Satyabrata Bhoi informed.

Network of the betting racket spreads across the country and overseas as well. The modus operandi has no physical contact. The racket carries out betting activities online through android phones and personal computers, Berhampur police sources added.

Berhampur police is poised to track down betting rackets that are active in the city. The rackets will be completely uprooted, as a large number of youth have been falling prey to it.

Acting on a tip-off on online betting activities, separate teams were formed to nab the kingpins October 29. During a raid, the racket was busted under Gosaninuagoan police limits and two persons namely R Lalie Achary and K Prasant Kumar Subudhi were apprehended.

Police also seized Rs 33,61,200 along with mobile phones and other incriminating articles from the possession of the arrested. The racket has agents in different cities like Kolkata, Mumbai, Delhi and Dubai.

PNN