Bhubaneswar: Heat wave conditions continued to prevail in many parts of Odisha Tuesday, with the mercury crossing the 40 degrees Celsius mark.

According to a bulletin issued by the IMD’s Bhubaneswar regional centre, the highest temperature of 41.7 degrees Celsius was recorded at Malkangiri, followed by Titlagarh (41.5 degrees C), Boudh (41.4 degrees C) and Bhawanipatna (41.2 degrees C).

The maximum temperature was 41 degrees Celsius at Nayagarh, Bolangir and Talcher towns. The mercury touched 40.7 degrees Celsius at Angul and 40.3 degrees Celsius at Jharsuguda during the day.

State capital Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded maximum temperatures of 37.2 degrees Celsius and 38.4 degrees Celsius, respectively, the bulletin said.

“Due to prevailing mainly northwesterly/westerly dry air and high solar insolation, the maximum temperature would be more than 40 degrees C at many places across Odisha, and likely to be above normal by 3 to 5 degrees C during April 3 to 6,” it said.

The relative humidity will remain in the range of 50-70 per cent in coastal Odisha and 30-50 per cent in the interior pockets.

The Met office said heat wave conditions would continue to prevail in some places of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar districts on Wednesday.

The IMD has issued a ‘yellow warning’ (be updated) for Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Cuttack, Dhenkanal and Nayagarh districts for Thursday.

PTI