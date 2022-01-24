Umerkote: During correction and revision of voters’ lists, names of over 400 people have been deleted in Semala panchayat under Umerkote block of Nabarangpur district.

Two persons aspiring to contest the three-tier panchayat polls could not file their nominations for this reason, leading to resentment among voters in the area.

According to reports, people whose names have been missing from voters’ lists protested against such irregularities in front of the panchayat office. As 400 people would not be able to exercise their franchise in the polls, they have demanded postponement of the panchayat elections.

During the revision of voters’ lists, four new voters were added to the lists in the panchayat while names of 400 people were axed from the lists. Sceptical of a free and fair election in the panchayat, locals have alleged that some officials are responsible for doing such mischief.

They demanded an investigation into it and sought action against the errant officials. Contacted, the BDO said that the Collector has been intimated about the issue. The State Election Commission will decide on the next course of action, he added.

PNN