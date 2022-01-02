Paris: Seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi and three other Paris St Germain (PSG) players have tested positive for COVID-19, the French Ligue 1 club said Sunday.

In a statement Saturday night, PSG had said that four players and one staff member had tested COVID-19 but none of them was named. However, in a fresh statement on the team’s medical news on Sunday, the club named Messi, Juan Bernat, Sergio Rico, and Nathan Bitumazala.

According to PSG, the players are currently in isolation and subject to the appropriate health protocols.

Notably, the cases have come ahead of the team’s trip to Vannes.

The club also mentioned that Neymar JR will continue his treatment in Brazil until January 9 with members of the Paris Saint-Germain medical and performance staff and his return to training is still expected to be in about three weeks.