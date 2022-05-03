New York: Stars impersonating stars, New York City architecture and names of historic women embroidered on designer gowns… This year’s Met Gala was all about that and more.

The theme of the Met Gala 2022 was ‘In America: An Anthology of Fashion’, the second part of the Costume Institute’s exhibition, which opened September 18.

The first part of the exhibition was reflected in last year’s theme, ‘In America: A Lexicon of Fashion’, which was in celebration of all things American Fashion.

The colour palette was ruled by dresses and suits in classic black and white, with a few sprinkles of red, pink, blue, and metallic gold and silver.

Kim Kardashian attended the Met Gala in one of Marilyn Monroe’s most iconic dresses as the reality TV personality appeared on the red carpet with actor-comic boyfriend Pete Davidson. Kardashian was dressed in Monroe’s nude gold-beaded body hugger, designed by Jean Louis, that the late cinema icon wore when she sang happy birthday to President John F Kennedy 60 years ago. Channelling her inner Marilyn, “The Kardashians” star also dyed her hair blonde.

Kim Kardashian in the same Bob Mackie dress that Marilyn Monroe wore when she sang “Happy Birthday” to John F. Kennedy for #METGala2022 pic.twitter.com/v7glGsG7b1 — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) May 3, 2022

Actor Blake Lively posed for the shutterbugs in an Atelier Versace gown, with actor-husband Ryan Reynolds who was dressed in a brown velvet suit from Ralph Lauren. For her look, Lively drew inspiration from the Statue of Liberty, the Empire State Building and the blue ceiling of Grand Central Station.

Decked up in a black Ralph Lauren design, singer-songwriter Alicia Keys paid homage to her native New York City with a cape etched with small hand-placed crystals showcasing the city’s skyline. She was accompanied by her husband, record producer Swizz Beatz, also a fellow New Yorker, who wore a New York sports jacket.

We're live from the 2022 #MetGala red carpet! See every celebrity arrival here: https://t.co/MZwCN7KftD pic.twitter.com/egDvhe8hNB — Vogue Runway (@VogueRunway) May 2, 2022

Art is political and this phrase shone brightly at the fundraiser, organised by The Metropolitan Museum of Art oMonday evening, when New York Mayor Eric Adams attended the event in a tuxedo embellished with ‘End Gun Violence’ on the back.

Mayor Adams is so out of touch and so fake.. The elitists are laughing at us all. Eric Adams sports ‘END GUN VIOLENCE’ tux on Met Gala 2022 red carpet.. pic.twitter.com/BvXLvbNGDI — 🌺🦋Just me👀Cassie🌺🦋🌺 (@browneyegirl400) May 3, 2022

According to American media, former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, who last graced the gala two decades ago, made a surprise regal entry in a deep red gown. Designed by Joseph Altuzarra, the dress was etched with names of historical American women, including Rosa Parks, Abigail Adams, Shirley Chisolm and Madeleine Albright.

Indian entrepreneur-philanthropist Natasha Poonawalla was drama in motion as she teamed up a gold handcrafted printed tulle sari and trail by celebrity designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee with a Sciaparelli hand-forged metal bustier.

Y'all better hype The Natasha Poonawalla this year, cause she is the Indian representation we were looking for at #MetGala2022 all these years All I need now is a video, for the 50 edits in my mind, I LOVE THIS SOO MUCH pic.twitter.com/oEBWczEiyz — vaish (@pinkramen2) May 3, 2022

Singer Lizzo, who had donned a Thom Browne black dress with a stunning gold-embroidered black coat, played her gold flute at the red carpet for the cheering crowd.

Camila Cabello was a vision in white in a gown with a midriff top from Nepalese designer Prabal Gurung.

Power couple Sophie Jonas and Joe Jonas, who are expecting their second child together, wore black and white Louis Vuitton ensembles.

Sarah Jessica Parker got her Carrie from “Sex and The City” back with a vigour as she chose a custom Christopher John Rogers ballgown with a pink and black feather head piece by Philip Treacy. Her dress paid tributes to Elizabeth Hobbs Keckley, who made history as the first Black female fashion designer in the White House.

Sarah Jessica Parker in Christopher John Rogers. More red carpet later on our site. #MetGala #MetGala2022 pic.twitter.com/RMWuCyVqwh — Tom and Lorenzo (@tomandlorenzo) May 2, 2022

While newly minted Oscar winner Billie Eilish wore a custom Gucci silky corset gown, Janelle Monae opted for a monochrome outfit with a futuristic wave from Ralph Lauren.

Supermodel Gigi Hadid was dressed in a tight, red Latex catsuit with a corseted bodice and massive coat from Versace.

Tesla chief and Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk attended the event in a classic tuxedo with coattails. His date for the evening was his mother and former model Maye Musk, who was bedecked in Chopard pearls.