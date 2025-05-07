The Met Gala 2025 made headlines worldwide not only for its extravagant celebrity fashion but also for its striking blue carpet, which has deep ties to India.

The carpet, spanning 63,000 square feet, was handcrafted over 90 days by 480 artisans. It was designed by Neytt by Extraweave, a company based in Cherthala, Alappuzha district of Kerala.

This year’s Met Gala theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” was paired with the dress code “Tailored for You.” Matching the elegance of the night, the royal blue carpet was lined with golden daffodils, cascading floral barricades and shimmering hanging blooms. Beyond its visual appeal, the carpet also highlighted sustainability. It was made from biodegradable sisal fibres sourced from Madagascar.

Neytt by Extraweave is no stranger to the global stage. The company has previously designed carpets for the Met Gala, gaining recognition for its artisanal expertise. The firm operates a fully integrated facility where the entire production process, from raw fibre to finished rug, is handled in-house.

What Is the Met Gala?

The Met Gala, formally known as the Costume Institute Benefit, is an annual fundraising event held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Established in 1948, it supports the museum’s Costume Institute and marks the opening of its annual fashion exhibition.

The guest list, curated by Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour, features top designers, celebrities, artists and influencers. While tickets can cost tens of thousands of dollars, entry is granted only with Wintour’s final approval.

The event is also known for its strict no phone no photography policy inside the venue, adding to its aura of exclusivity. However, red carpet appearances such as Hindi film superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s debut at Met Gala 2025 often make global headlines and dominate social media for days.

Khan’s appearance this year marked a major cultural moment, symbolising the growing influence of Indian cinema on the global fashion landscape.