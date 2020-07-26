Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of India Metrological Department (IMD) Sunday issued a rainfall and thunderstorm warning for five districts of the state valid till 8:30am of July 27.

In its afternoon bulletin, the met office said light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of south interior Odisha, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Gajapati along with one or two places over the remaining districts of the state.

People in these districts have been advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings during lightning as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, Angul received 4mm of rainfall while Gajapati, Bolangir and Kalahandi received 3mm in last 24 hours. On the other hand, seven districts including Dhenkanal, Jharsuguda, Kandhamal, Jajpur, Keonjhar and Sundargarh recorded 1mm rainfall.

The highest maximum temperature of 35 degree Celsius was recorded at Paralakhemundi in Gajapati Tuesday, the centre said.

PNN