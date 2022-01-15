San Francisco: To take on Apple, Meta is reportedly planning to launch its first smartwatch in two models – a circular and a square one with detachable display.

According to LetsGoDigital, the display on both watches will be detachable. The circular watch will have two or a max of three cameras. These sensors are touted to be a telephoto lens, an optical zoom or an ultra-wide sensor, and a macro lens.

Expected to be priced around $400, the company aims to release the first version of the watch in the summer of 2022 and is already working on second and third generations for subsequent years.

A camera on the front of the watch display exists primarily for video calling, while a 1080p, auto-focus camera on the back can be used for capturing footage when detached from the stainless steel frame on the wrist.

The planned device is Meta’s first stab at releasing hardware specifically for the wrist, opening up another area of competition with Apple at a time when the two tech giants are already at odds on other fronts.

The company is working with the top wireless carriers in the US to support LTE connectivity in the watch, meaning it won’t need to be paired with a phone to work, and sell it in their stores, the people familiar with the matter said.

The watch is likely to come in white, black, and gold, and Facebook hopes to initially sell volume in the low six figures.