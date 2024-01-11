Mumbai: Filmmaker Anurag Basu’s upcoming directorial Metro…In Dino will now release September 30. It was earlier scheduled to hit the big screen March 29.

The chronicle stars an ensemble cast of Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sensharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

The film is a sequel to Basu’s 2007 film Life in a Metro (2007) was originally slated to hit the screens December 8, 2023. The makers announced that the release was pushed to March 29, 2024.

The film follows stories of bittersweet relationships in a contemporary setting, exploring various aspects, hues, and moods of love.

Directed by Anurag Basu, with music by Pritam, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu, the film will release 13 September, 2024.