Bhubaneswar: The Mettle Meet 2019 kicked off amidst much enthusiasm from the participants and their acquaintances at the Swosti Premium hotel Saturday morning. The hunger to win seems to have percolated through ranks among all the participating institutions on the very first day of the premiere quiz contest organised by OrissaPOST.

“This time there is a new quizmaster and we have seen his video and got ideas about his style. So we are prepared and confident about our chances,” a participant of the St Paul’s Rourkela said soon after completing the registration process of the battle of brains.

Like professionals, some were in favour of taking the contest as it comes. “Our main focus is preliminary round and will try to clear that first,” said a student of DAV Unit 8 Bhubaneswar. For few winning remains the ultimate goal and they are raring to go at it. “We have prepared for last one year for this event and confident that this time we will win,” a Rajdhani Junior college student oozed confidence.

With the mercury rising as the clock ticks, the excitement and preparedness came to the fore on the opening day itself of the prestigious quiz competition. “It is Mettle Meet and every year the notch gets higher. We are pumped up and ready for it. We know the questions are going to be tough but we are well prepared,” a student from BMPS Takshila said on a confident note.

Expecting hard challenges ahead, few are ready to take that in stride too. “We are well prepared. We know the stakes are higher this time but we are ready to face the challenges and win again this time,” a Mother’s Public School ward felt.

Tathagata Satpathy, editor of the OrissaPOST, hoped the success will get bigger with each passing year by involving teams from other states too. “I am excited to see the excitement of the participating teams from Odisha. I hope the success of Mettle Meet becomes bigger. Hope in future we can also see participants from other states too,” said Mr Tathagata Satpathy.