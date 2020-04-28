Sambalpur: Construction works taken up under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) have been proving a boon for labourers in Sambalpur district amid COVID induced lockdown.

With the lockdown restrictions being relaxed for construction sector, these daily wagers can now be employed under MGNREGS, in farmlands, construction of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana houses.

While as many as 9,440 labourers have presently been engaged under MGNREGS, the number is expected to rise after May 3 when the lockdown is expected to be lifted and migrant labourers stuck in other states return. Under MGNREGS, works such as road construction, digging up of ponds and well, irrigation canal construction, cow shed construction, compost plant construction are being taken up.

According to a report, till Sunday, the 9,440 labourers were working in various projects across 131 panchayats out of 138 panchayats under nine blocks in Sambalpur district. Of these, a maximum of 2077 labourers were engaged in Jamankira block. in other blocks such as Jujumura, Bamara, Dhankauda, Kuchinda, Maneswar, Nakatideula, Rairakhol and Rengali, the numbers of labourers engaged were 1988, 1132, 314, 1420, 323, 708, 1242 and 236 respectively.

During lockdown, Rs 30 lakh was credited to the accounts of the labourers. Another Rs 20 lakh will soon be given to them once the process of preparing the bills is over. Besides, Rs 80 lakh towards the work done before lockdown has also been deposited in their accounts. As of now, per head wage is Rs 207, a source in the administration said.

The labourers have been asked to maintain social distancing at workplaces, to use masks and sanitiser besides following MGNREGS guidelines.

The district administration has made it clear that the outstation labourers will also be engaged in these projects but only when they complete 14-day mandatory quarantine period.

