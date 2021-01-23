New Delhi: Following a notification of Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Rules 2020, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked Odisha and other states to sensitise police and prison officials for protection of the rights of transgender persons.

In a letter to the chief secretaries, the MHA has also asked the state governments to take steps for the rehabilitation of transgenders.

“The law mandates adequate steps to be taken by the State Governments/Union Territories for not only providing for welfare measures to be taken but steps to be taken for rescue, protection and rehabilitation of a transgender person,” said the MHA.

Section 18 of Transgenders (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, makes it a punishable offence in case anyone compels or entices a transgender person to indulge in the act of forced or bonded labour other than any compulsory service for public purposes imposed by the government, the ministry said.

The Union Home Ministry also said that endangering the life, safety or health, whether mental or physical, of a transgender person or tending to do acts including causing physical abuse, sexual abuse, verbal and emotional abuse and economic abuse is also a punishable offence.

“Rule 11 provides for adequate measures to be taken to prevent non-discrimination of transgender persons, including setting up of a Transgender Protection Cell under the charge of District Magistrate in each District and a State Level Cell under the Director General of Police, to monitor cases of offences against transgender persons and ensure timely registration, investigation and prosecution of such offences,” the ministry stated in the letter.