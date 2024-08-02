Bhubaneswar: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Friday approved IPS officer YB Khurania repatriation to the state with immediate effect.

Sources said the 1990-batch Odisha cadre officer is likely to become the next Odisha Director General of Police (DGP).

Khurania is at present posted as the Special DG, BSF, Western Command.

In Odisha, he had earlier served as the Superintendent of Police of Nayagarh, Jajpur, Rourkela, Mayurbhanj and Ganjam.

He had also served as the Southern Range & Northern Range DIG, and also as Director, BPSPA-cum-IG Training.

Before his current posting, the senior IPS officer also served as Special DG (Operations) at BSF headquarters in New Delhi.

