Mumbai: Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl against Rajasthan Royals in their IPL match in Mumbai Sunday.

The Royals (14 points) need to win this match — last league game for both the teams — to progress to the playoffs behind Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for this match, and Deepak Chahar has replaced him in the MI eleven.

For RR, skipper Riyan Parag and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja came back after missing the last game with respective niggles. Jadeja is listed as an Impact Sub.

Teams: Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton(w), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, AM Ghazanfar, Raghu Sharma.

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Atcher, Nandre Burger, Yash Raj Punja, Brijesh Sharma.