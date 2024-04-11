Mumbai: Mumbai Indians defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by seven wickets in the IPL here Thursday.

RCB managed to reach to 196 for 8 despite Jasprit Bumrah’s five-wicket haul.

While Faf du Plessis made 61 off 40 balls, Rajat Patidar hit 50 off 26 balls.

Towards the end, Dinesh Karthik made a 23-ball unbeaten 53-run cameo to take RCB to a competitive total.

Chasing, Ishan Kishan blasted a 34-ball 69, while Suryakumar Yadav scored a 19-ball 52 as MI overwhelmed the target in 15.3 overs.

Brief Scores:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 196 for 8 in 20 overs (Faf du Plessis 61, Rajat Patidar 50, Dinesh Karthik 53 not out; Jasprit Bumrah 5/21).

Mumbai Indians: 199 for 3 in 15.3 overs (Ishan Kishan 69, Suryakumar Yadav 52; Will Jacks 1/22).

PTI