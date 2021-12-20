San Francisco: Tech giant Microsoft has moved several options from the Control Panel to the Settings app in a recent Insider build of Windows 11.

According to Windows Central, the company started shifting options from the Control Panel to the Settings app in Windows 8. The company has gradually moved settings away from the Control Panel since then.

Quite a few options migrated over with the rollout of Windows 11, but a recent Insider build of Windows 11 moved a small handful of settings to the Settings app, the report said.

Microsoft outlined the changes in the release notes of Windows 11 build 22509, which came out December 1.

“We have moved the advanced sharing settings (such as Network discovery, File and printer sharing, and public folder sharing) to a new page in Settings app under Advanced Network Settings,” the company was quoted as saying.

“We have made some updates to the device-specific pages under Printers and Scanners in Settings to show more information about your printer or scanner directly in Settings when available,” it added.

The Control Panel is a legacy part of Windows that has remained largely unchanged since its initial launch.

The Settings app is a modern alternative that’s generally simplified. In most cases, the Settings app is easier to use than the Control Panel.

IANS