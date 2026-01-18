Kendrapara: The mid-winter status survey of wetland birds will be conducted across five forest and wildlife ranges of Bhitarkanika National Park January 18, according to Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Rajnagar Mangrove Forest and Wildlife Division, Vardaraj Gaonkar.

The survey will be carried out Sunday in the Kanika, Gahirmatha, Rajnagar, Mahakalapara, and Kujang ranges within the national park. A total of 18 enumerator teams will be engaged in this year’s mid-winter wetland migratory bird census.

Forest officials, along with renowned ornithologists and wildlife researchers, will undertake the bird count at several locations, including Dangamala, Khola, Chinchiri Mouth, Jaudia, Bhitarkanika Mouth, Rajgarh, Satabhaya, Raitapatia, Barunei Mouth, Chataka, Praharajpur Jaudia, Ekakula, Nasi, Nasi-1, Nasi-2, Jatadhar Tanda, Hawakhana, Bandar, Devi River Mouth, and other parts of the park. During the survey, forest officials will count avian species using the traditional “direct sighting” method, while researchers and ornithologists will employ VHF handsets, binoculars, and GPS devices for accurate enumeration.